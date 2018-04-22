The Sun News
Latest
22nd April 2018 - Breaking: Dozen feared killed in Borno’s suicide attack
22nd April 2018 - Emir of Kano knocks govs, ministers for absence at US-Nigeria Summit
22nd April 2018 - Second term bid : Clash over Buhari
22nd April 2018 - My mum didn’t have a life because of my siblings and I – Gbemisola Ope
22nd April 2018 - Cheating partners raised by parents who Cheat
22nd April 2018 - Your wife is not your slave
22nd April 2018 - “Cut her some slack, maybe she just needs alone time”
22nd April 2018 - My life is a book of many chapters –Rachael Bakam, actress
22nd April 2018 - Who wins Big Brother Naija’s N45m?
22nd April 2018 - Anger, lamentations, as OAU hostels slide into hellhole
Home / Cover / National / Breaking: Dozen feared killed in Borno’s suicide attack

Breaking: Dozen feared killed in Borno’s suicide attack

— 22nd April 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Dozen of people have been feared killed in suicide bomb attack at Bama, Borno second largest town.

Two suicide bombers invaded a mosque in Bama in the early hours of Sunday and detonated explosives. Many were feared killed and several others injured, residents in the area said.

The military and police are yet to issue any official confirmation on the incident.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

1 Comment

  1. kess 22nd April 2018 at 11:58 am
    Reply

    On a personal note, i may have to support Buhari for 2019. This is not because he has done well in any area except that he has limited corruption to a few in his government.

    previously, it was a sharing spree but now, it is not so, only a very few still have their way though.
    And to me, that has in a way disciplined Nigerians to spend wisely and to be humble.

    Even APC members who had thought when they came into power, contracts will flow and they will be alleviated from poverty has rather became impoverished, many are afraid to talk and are giving tips to the opposition to help them speak.

    If only Buhari will add to his KPI’s a Nigeria free from Fulani ( Libya ? ) herdsmen attack, arrest the menace of boko haram, give Nigerians steady power supply and put in place a robust ELECTORAL BILL that drastically reduces election madness and such that creates no room for election rigging thus helping the masses votes counts, he will be forever remembered as OBJ in Mobile communication and Yaradua in Amnesty for Niger Deltans or GEJ in the reform of almajiris education et al

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Breaking: Dozen feared killed in Borno’s suicide attack

— 22nd April 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Dozen of people have been feared killed in suicide bomb attack at Bama, Borno second largest town. Two suicide bombers invaded a mosque in Bama in the early hours of Sunday and detonated explosives. Many were feared killed and several others injured, residents in the area said. The military and police are…

  • Emir of Kano US-Nigeria SUMMIT

    Emir of Kano knocks govs, ministers for absence at US-Nigeria Summit

    — 22nd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamiso Sanusi, has decried the poor attendance of governors, ministers at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018, on Saturday, saying it was discouraging to investors. The Summit was organized on the sidelines of IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC, with the theme: “Meet and Partner with Government…

  • AGREEMENT Buhari

    Second term bid : Clash over Buhari

    — 22nd April 2018

    Real reasons hoodlums hijacked senate mace Fred Itua “Many years ago, there lived a Jurist, Omo Agege, honoured and respected, who convicted and sentenced an  armed robber, Lawrence Anini to death in 1987. Well Anini deserved such conviction, because in our Nigerian constitution, robbery is an offence punishable by law.  “However, 31 years later, the…

  • Rachael Bakam

    My life is a book of many chapters –Rachael Bakam, actress

    — 22nd April 2018

    Nkechi Chima-Anyaele Rachael Bakam is a celebrated actress and television personality. As the host of Trends and Rachel and its Hausa version called Rachel Mai Kakaaki, she’s eloquent, alluring and high-flying. The Kaduna State-born mother of one opens up to Entertainer on her life, career and relationship with football legend, John Fashanu. Enjoy it.  You…

  • Who wins Big Brother Naija’s N45m?

    — 22nd April 2018

    Tosin Ajirire, South Africa As the curtain is drawn on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show today, the question on everyone’s lip is: who wins the grand prize of N45 million? Is it Tobi, Cee C, Nina, Alex or Miracle?  The final week has been full of clashes and tension with the last Sunday’s live show…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share