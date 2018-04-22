Breaking: Dozen feared killed in Borno’s suicide attack— 22nd April 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Dozen of people have been feared killed in suicide bomb attack at Bama, Borno second largest town. Two suicide bombers invaded a mosque in Bama in the early hours of Sunday and detonated explosives. Many were feared killed and several others injured, residents in the area said. The military and police are…
On a personal note, i may have to support Buhari for 2019. This is not because he has done well in any area except that he has limited corruption to a few in his government.
previously, it was a sharing spree but now, it is not so, only a very few still have their way though.
And to me, that has in a way disciplined Nigerians to spend wisely and to be humble.
Even APC members who had thought when they came into power, contracts will flow and they will be alleviated from poverty has rather became impoverished, many are afraid to talk and are giving tips to the opposition to help them speak.
If only Buhari will add to his KPI’s a Nigeria free from Fulani ( Libya ? ) herdsmen attack, arrest the menace of boko haram, give Nigerians steady power supply and put in place a robust ELECTORAL BILL that drastically reduces election madness and such that creates no room for election rigging thus helping the masses votes counts, he will be forever remembered as OBJ in Mobile communication and Yaradua in Amnesty for Niger Deltans or GEJ in the reform of almajiris education et al