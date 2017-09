Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced the suspension of its two weeks strike for two weeks.

The two weeks interregnum is to enable the doctors discuss further with the federal government and find a final solutions to the disagreement

However, the position as announced by the NARD is that if the discussions fail, they would go back to protest.

This also comes as other health sector workers announced Wednesday of their resolve to commence another nationwide strike also, a move that would totally cripple the sector if not stopped on time