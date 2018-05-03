The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has been remanded in prison till June 11, 2018.

Sen. Melaye was ordered to be remanded in prison by a Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State.

This followed his arraignment on charges of gun running by the police, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. Earlier this week, the embattled senator survived a recall process allegedly initiated against him by agents of the state government.

Details later…