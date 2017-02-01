BREAKING: Death penalty, life jail for kidnappers in Lagos, as Ambode signs bill into law

From: Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, signed into law a bill on kidnapping which stipulates death penalty and life jail for kidnappers culprits.

While signing into law, “The Prohibition of the Act of Kidnapping”, the governor, who described it as very important said it was enacted to address key issues bordering on security in the stste.

In recent times, kidnapping has become a major threat to the safety of citizens in the state and therefore required decisive action by the government.

Among major kidnapping incidents in the state in recent times was that of the Lagos Model School, Epe, where four students, a vice principal and teachers were kidnapped, last October.

This came less than six months after hoodlums stormed Babington Macaulay Junior School, Ikorodu as well the abduction of the Oniba of Iba, Oba Oseni Goriola in July, 2016.

This law, which imposes a penalty of life imprisonment for kidnapping for ransom, also stipulates that where a victim dies in the course of a kidnap, the suspect is liable on conviction to death.

Ambode said: ” Security is of utmost importance to our administration and we are confident that this law will serve as a deterrent to anybody who may desire to engage in this wicked act within the boundaries of Lagos State.

The governor charged the judicial system in the state to execute the law to the letter and “make sure that any criminal caught faces the full wrath of the law”.

” While we use this law to address the challenge of kidnapping and punish the criminals, we are also putting in place appropriate measures, particularly in our schools and other vulnerable targets, to prevent security breaches”, he stated.

The Sports Trust Fund Law, and the The Sport Commission Law harnessing the potentials in the sports sector.

Ambode also signed into law, the Sports Commission Law and the Sports Trust Fund . While the former will give legal backing to the formulation and implementation of sports policies in the state, the latter will enable government to raise money for the development of sporting facilities and activities.

He said: “This Fund will provide a platform where the state government can enter into partnership with the private sector to finance sports infrastructure, tournaments and programmes which will in turn create employment and generate revenue for the state.

Ambode said by signing the Sports Laws, “we have restated our commitment to Sports and making Lagos the hub of Sports in Nigeria”..

As provided for in the law, a Board of Trustees comprising all stakeholders in the sports community will be inaugurated soon to manage the Sports Trust Fund.

He commended the state House of Assembly, under themleadership of the Spesker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa for their commitment and dedication which made the passing of the laws possible.