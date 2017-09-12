BREAKING: Curfew declared in Aba— 12th September 2017
The forceful invasion of the South East zone especially Abia State by Nigerian soldiers has led to anticipated collapsed of public peace. In reaction, the government of the state has declared restriction of movement of people in Aba, the largest city of the state. The curfew for most of the hours of the day takes…
No curfew will ever happen in this war. It is War, it is Biafra – Nigeria War, not riots etc. It is BIAFRA REVOLUTION WAR. It is Operation Burn Down the enemy in Biafraland. Biafran David’s Stone is Biafran Fire to Burn Down the enemy’s barracks, thugs in the name of military, police, dss etc., Burn Down the enemy’s vehicles etc. God given victory is Biafran. Burn Down the enemy- no escape route in Biafraland, their end is on Biafran Soil, God has put the enemy in Biafran hands to crush. Any Igbo man or woman who do not take part in this final battle, must go down with the enemy. After the victorious storm, a Prosperous Nation will be built in Biafraland from October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!