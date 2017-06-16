The Sun News
16th June 2017 - BREAKING: Cristiano Ronald to leave Real Madrid, says ‘it’s irreversible decision’
16th June 2017 - Dismissed soldiers seek President’s intervention for reinstatement
16th June 2017 - China, Pakistan vow to jointly fight terrorism
16th June 2017 - CAN to Osinbajo: Omission of CRK from school curriculum slide towards Islamisation
16th June 2017 - Dispora Nigerians remit $18.97bn in 2016 – Report
16th June 2017 - Why we’re educating Nigerians on forex trading
16th June 2017 - BUK ASUU donates food items worth N5m to IDPs
16th June 2017 - UNICEF to establish G4G in 100 Bauchi schools
16th June 2017 - Property forfeiture: Court fixes Oct. 4 for ruling on arguments
16th June 2017 - Enugu spends N27bn on infrastructure upgrade
BREAKING: Cristiano Ronald to leave Real Madrid, says 'it's irreversible decision'

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronald to leave Real Madrid, says ‘it’s irreversible decision’

— 16th June 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The 32-year-old says he does not want to play in Spain any more.

Reports in his native Portugal, also claimed the decision is “irreversible.”

Ronaldo is reportedly angry at his treatment by Spanish tax authorities and wishes to leave the country, according to the front page of Portuguese daily, A Bola, on Friday.

His decision is not unconnected to the allegations that he defrauded Spain’s tax office of €14.7 million in unpaid taxes.

A Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of “taking advantage of a business structure created in 2010 to hide from fiscal authorities income generated in Spain from image rights.”

The former Manchester United forward, won his third Champions League as a Madrid player and fourth of his career, but is so “indignant” at what he feels amounts to persecution.

He is believed to have communicated that decision to the Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez.

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronald to leave Real Madrid, says ‘it’s irreversible decision’

— 16th June 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer. The 32-year-old says he does not want to play in Spain any more. Reports in his native Portugal, also claimed the decision is “irreversible.” Ronaldo is reportedly angry at his treatment by Spanish tax authorities and wishes to leave the country,…

  • Dismissed soldiers seek President’s intervention for reinstatement

    — 16th June 2017

    The 3,200 soldiers dismissed from service between 2003 and 2015 have pleaded with army authorities to temper justice with mercy and reinstate them. They made the appeal on Friday in Daura when they visited Alhaji Sani-Uba Daura, the Chairman of Buhari Youth Awareness Forum, through a seven-man delegation led by Sgt. Abdullahi Kutama (93NA/37/066). Kutama…

  • China, Pakistan vow to jointly fight terrorism

    — 16th June 2017

    China and Pakistan on Friday agreed to improve security and anti-terrorism cooperation, to guarantee the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The agreement came out of a meeting between Meng Jianzhu, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint…

  • CAN to Osinbajo: Omission of CRK from school curriculum slide towards Islamisation

    — 16th June 2017

    Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been urged to look critically into the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge from secondary school curriculum. He was equally urged to reverse this dangerous trend before it sets the nation on fire. President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made the demand during in a meeting…

  • Dispora Nigerians remit $18.97bn in 2016 – Report

    — 16th June 2017

    Nigerian migrant workers sent back home $18.956bn as remittances, a figure which indicated a 5.2 percent growth in nine years, a UN agency’s report showed on Wednesday. According to the report, titled Sending Money Home: Contributing to the SDGs, One Family at a Time and published on Wednesday, global migrant workers sent back to their…

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
