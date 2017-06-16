BREAKING: Cristiano Ronald to leave Real Madrid, says ‘it’s irreversible decision’

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The 32-year-old says he does not want to play in Spain any more.

Reports in his native Portugal, also claimed the decision is “irreversible.”

Ronaldo is reportedly angry at his treatment by Spanish tax authorities and wishes to leave the country, according to the front page of Portuguese daily, A Bola, on Friday.

His decision is not unconnected to the allegations that he defrauded Spain’s tax office of €14.7 million in unpaid taxes.

A Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of “taking advantage of a business structure created in 2010 to hide from fiscal authorities income generated in Spain from image rights.”

The former Manchester United forward, won his third Champions League as a Madrid player and fourth of his career, but is so “indignant” at what he feels amounts to persecution.

He is believed to have communicated that decision to the Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez.