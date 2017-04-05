BREAKING: Court discharges, acquits Justice Ademola, wife and lawyer

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that a High Court in Maitama, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has dismissed all the 18 corruption charges filed against Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his wife Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi.

The judge and the others were also acquitted of all the charges.

It was gathered that the judgement was delivered by Justice Jude Okeke in a ruling to uphold the respective no-case submissions filed by the defendants.

The charges against the three accused persons were filed by the office of the Attorney-General Federation after some judges including Adeniyi were raided by operatives of the Department of State Service.

According to Justice Okeke, the prosecution was not able to make out a prima facie case with respect to any of the 18 counts even with 19 witnesses and exhibits A to ZZZ to warrant calling on the defendants to enter their defence.

He said the charges were only filed by the prosecution based on suspicion and speculation fueled by the feeling of fight against corruption which no reasonable court could base any conviction on.

"The matter is therefore resolved in favour of the defendants and all the defendants are hereby discharged," Daily Trust quoted Justice Okeke as saying in his ruling.