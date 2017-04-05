The Sun News
BREAKING: Court discharges, acquits Justice Ademola, wife and lawyer

— 5th April 2017

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that a High Court in Maitama, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has dismissed all the 18 corruption charges filed against Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his wife Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi.

The judge and the others were also acquitted of all the charges.

It was gathered that the judgement was delivered by Justice Jude Okeke in a ruling to uphold the respective no-case submissions filed by the defendants.

The charges against the three accused persons were filed by the office of the Attorney-General Federation after some judges including Adeniyi were raided by operatives of the Department of State Service.

According to Justice Okeke, the prosecution was not able to make out a prima facie case with respect to any of the 18 counts even with 19 witnesses and exhibits A to ZZZ to warrant calling on the defendants to enter their defence.

He said the charges were only filed by the prosecution based on suspicion and speculation fueled by the feeling of fight against corruption which no reasonable court could base any conviction on.

“The matter is therefore resolved in favour of the defendants and all the defendants are hereby discharged,” Daily Trust quoted Justice Okeke as saying in his ruling. Meanwhile, watch the arraignment of Andrew Yakubu, the former chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) after $9.8 million was found in his home.

  1. Naijaman 5th April 2017 at 3:48 pm
    Another high profile case bungled and justice denied the people of Naija, whose monies are being stolen by every Tom, Dick, and Harry who has access to it. Even wit the retinue of SANs the govt hires and pays enormous sums of money couldn’t prosecute cases that stick. Na wa oo!! This judge and wife can now legally keep their Ghana-Must-Gos for good! Ok oo!!!

