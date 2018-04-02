The Sun News
BREAKING: Constituents ‘assault’ senator in Gombe

— 2nd April 2018

The senator representing Gombe South, Joshua Lidani, is reportedly currently being held hostage by protesters in his constituency.

A live Facebook update by an activist, Ibrahim Wala monitored, on Monday, said the senator paid an unscheduled visit to Talasse town, the headquarters of Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State to meet with political associates.

However, one of the protesters who spoke on phone said the senator is currently hiding inside the residence of the traditional ruler of the town.

He said the protesters were asking the senator to come out and “answer some of their questions.”

He said the grouse of the protesters with Mr. Lidani is that “he refused to visit Talasse since his election despite several appeals.”

“Apart from those at the emir’s palace, several youth groups have also blocked all other roads the senator may seek to sneak out, not just in Talasse here, but other villages along the road as well,” he said.

Details later…

