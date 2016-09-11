BREAKING: Clinton “overheated” at 9/11 ceremony, collapses

U.S Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton reportedly fainted on the way to her van after she abruptly left the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero of the attack on the 15th anniversary, having to be helped into her vehicle by a protective detail.

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016





Clinton, who was here and only about 20 feet away from Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump, was listening along with Trump to the reading of the names lost in the terror attacks on this tragic day 15 years ago. Trump appeared at the ceremony around 8:20 a.m. receiving applause when he arrived, while Clinton arrived shortly before the first bell rang at 8:46 a.m. which is a citywide moment of silence in observance of time the first plane struck the North Tower. Shortly before 9:37 a.m.–the time marked for a moment of silence in observance of the flight that struck the Pentagon down just outside Washington, D.C.–Clinton was seen leaving the ceremony with her press corps in tow. Clinton was leaving through a back entrance, quietly.

Several reports have surfaced since Clinton abruptly left the 9/11 memorial ceremony that she had a medical emergency and fainted on the way to her car. Her U.S. Secret Service protective detail actually had to help carry her into her car, according to a Fox News report from Rick Leventhal.

(Source: BREITBART)