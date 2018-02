Okwe Obi, Abuja

The ‘Our Mumu Don Do movement’, led by music maestro, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, on Wednesday, barricaded the headquarters of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) to protest the lingering fuel scarcity biting hard on Nigerians.

The group were seen chanting solidarity songs in defence of the suffering Nigerian masses who had been traumatised by the fuel crisis.

Details later…