BREAKING: Charly Boy & co. suspends anti-Buhari protest 

The anti-Buhari protesters led by famous entertainer, Charles Oputa, a.k.a. Charly Boy, has suspended its actions indefinitely.

This comes a day after members of the group were assaulted at Wuse market in Abuja.

Announcing the suspension at Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday, Charly Boy said the next line of action would be made known in the days ahead.

He said even though members of the group had received death threats, they were not deterred.

“We are not deterred by the intimidation and harassment by the sponsored thugs and we cannot be cowed by a few group of people,” he said.

“What government want to do is to ensure that we have a clash with the hired crowd and we will not allow that to happen.”

Details later…