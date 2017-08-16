The Sun News
BREAKING: Charly Boy & co. suspends anti-Buhari protest 

— 16th August 2017

The anti-Buhari protesters led by famous entertainer, Charles Oputa, a.k.a. Charly Boy, has  suspended its actions indefinitely.

This comes a day after members of the group were assaulted at Wuse market in Abuja.

Announcing the suspension at Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday, Charly Boy said the next line of action would be made known in the days ahead.

He said even though members of the group had received death threats, they were not deterred.

“We are not deterred by the intimidation and harassment by the sponsored thugs and we cannot be cowed by a few group of people,” he said.

“What government want to do is to ensure that we have a clash with the hired crowd and we will not allow that to happen.”

Details later…

  Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 16th August 2017 at 12:57 pm
    “Death threats”, militerization and brutality of all sorts, is politically obvious under the current Buhari’s administration, which is very undemocratic in every sense of civilized reasoning, and very very unfortunate indeed, especially in today’s NIGERIA!

    The Well-meaning NIGERIANS’ cross-cultural objective assessment of the current Buhari’s administration, have seen some similalities and few slight differences of the administration, compared to the Uganda Idi Amin’s Military Detectorship!

    Do we call this Democracy?

