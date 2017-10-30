The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Queen of Netherlands visits Ambode, lauds Lagos govt.’s health policy
1st November 2017 - Kalu condoles Danjuma Goje on wife’s death
1st November 2017 - Hamas hands over Egypt border crossing to Palestinian Authority
1st November 2017 - Shinzo Ab reelected Japanese PM
1st November 2017 - Legislature, Executive’ll cooperate for good governance — Saraki
1st November 2017 - Abducted Gombe nurse regains freedom
1st November 2017 - Monkeypox discovered in Gboko
1st November 2017 - Needless, counter-productive persecution of Intels
1st November 2017 - VAT: FG nets N797bn in 10 months –Adeosun
1st November 2017 - Gwarzogate: Stakeholders demand independent investigation of N104m payment
Home / World News / BREAKING: Catalan leaders face rebellion charge

BREAKING: Catalan leaders face rebellion charge

— 30th October 2017

Spain’s chief prosecutor has announced charges including rebellion and sedition against Catalan leaders following the region’s declaration of independence.

It comes as Spain puts in place measures to take direct control of Catalonia, including replacing the region’s civil servants with Spanish officials. (BBC)

Post Views: 72
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 1st November 2017 at 8:17 am
    Reply

    Spanish prosecutors are illiterates of law. Is legitimate democratic decision of majority Catalans in a democratic society a crime? What is crime is Madrid’s actions against legitimate democratic decision of majority Catalans in a democratic society. Democratic Sovereign State Of Catalonia is irreversible- this is 21st century world in which Democracy must be defended.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Queen of Netherlands visits Ambode, lauds Lagos govt.’s health policy

— 1st November 2017

…Lagos Health Insurance Scheme to kick off early 2018, says gov Queen of Netherlands, Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as part of efforts to advance the United Nation’s financial inclusion advocacy as a vehicle to alleviate poverty and fostering equitable economic growth…

  • Kalu condoles Danjuma Goje on wife’s death

    — 1st November 2017

    Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with former governor of Gombe State, Senator Dajuma Goje over the demise of his wife, Hajia Yelwa. In his condolence message to the Senator representing Gombe Central senatorial District, Kalu conveyed his deep condolences to the entire family of Danjuma Goje. He said, “I received…

  • Legislature, Executive’ll cooperate for good governance — Saraki

    — 1st November 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday pledged the cooperation of the National Assembly with the executive to ensure better administration of the country. Saraki gave the indication when he fielded questions from State House Correspondents after an interactive dinner hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari in honour of principal officers of the National Assembly in Abuja….

  • Abducted Gombe nurse regains freedom

    — 1st November 2017

    Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, on Wednesday, confirmed the release of Mr. Ephraim Ajuji, the nurse  that was abducted by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Dadin-Kowa  town of Gombe. Ajuji is a nurse with Cottage Hospital in Dadin-Kowa town of Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, Olukolu, in…

  • Monkeypox discovered in Gboko

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A suspected case of monkey pox has been recorded in Gboko West area of Benue State. The victim, a young lady of about 20 years old (names withheld) according to sources, was said to have complained of fever a few days ago but later started having rashes with purse on her…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share