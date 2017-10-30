BREAKING: Catalan leaders face rebellion charge

Queen of Netherlands visits Ambode, lauds Lagos govt.’s health policy— 1st November 2017
…Lagos Health Insurance Scheme to kick off early 2018, says gov Queen of Netherlands, Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as part of efforts to advance the United Nation’s financial inclusion advocacy as a vehicle to alleviate poverty and fostering equitable economic growth…
