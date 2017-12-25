BREAKING: Bwari on fire as Hausa, Gwari clash

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

There is palpable tension at Bwari Area council in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), following a clash between Hausa and Gwari, youths in the town

The clash which started about one hour ago according to residents of the town has led to the burning of houses and business center in the town.

Although the cause of the crisis was joy immediately known, the FCT police command has deployed its men there to restore normalcy in the satellite town where the Nigerian Law School is located.



Public Relations Officer in charge of the FCT, police command Anjuguri Manzah, who confirmed the crisis to Daily Sun, however did not say the number of casualty the crisis has claimed but said normalcy has been restored in the town.

Manzah, did not also disclose the number of the arrest so made by the police but say the policeman and order.

Details later…