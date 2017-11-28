The Sun News
BREAKING: Buratai decorates 44 Generals 

— 28th November 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Mauduguri

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has decorated 44 senior officers from the rank of Brigadier Generals to Major Generals.

The decoration was held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

It was the first time such event had been held, in Maiduguri, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency.

The decoration was taken place at the Army Command Guest House adjacent the Theatre Command Headquarters, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

It is also the biggest promotion of senior officers to two-star general in the history of the Nigerian Army, army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said.

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Tony 28th November 2017 at 11:34 am
    Reply

    44 Army generals to be decorated by the FGN ( fulani government of Nigeria).
    Check out the list. 40 from the north and 4 from south.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 28th November 2017 at 12:18 pm
    Reply

    Even one million fulani field marshals and collaborators will not save fulani criminals in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. The fulani criminals hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria must vacate this territory of the natives with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc.- dead or alive in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

