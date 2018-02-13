The Sun News
BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in secret meeting, as Gen. Abdulsalami also visits

— 13th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the former interim chairman of the party, Bisi Akande are currently at the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had, earlier, met with former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The president’s meeting with the Gen. Abdulsalami lasted for about 25 minutes.

Abdulsalami, however, after the meeting, did not say why he was at the Villa or what he discussed with President Buhari.

On their part, Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande’s visit might not be unconnected with the recent appointment of the APC national leader to head the consultation, reconciliation and peace-building efforts among aggrieved members of the party.

Part of the brief given to the former Lagos State governor was also to resolve disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the federation.

Details later…

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th February 2018 at 3:34 pm
    Reply

    Buhari Is Dead!!! Any fraudulent tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

