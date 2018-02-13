BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in secret meeting, as Gen. Abdulsalami also visits

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the former interim chairman of the party, Bisi Akande are currently at the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had, earlier, met with former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The president’s meeting with the Gen. Abdulsalami lasted for about 25 minutes.

Abdulsalami, however, after the meeting, did not say why he was at the Villa or what he discussed with President Buhari.

On their part, Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande’s visit might not be unconnected with the recent appointment of the APC national leader to head the consultation, reconciliation and peace-building efforts among aggrieved members of the party.

Part of the brief given to the former Lagos State governor was also to resolve disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the federation.

Details later…