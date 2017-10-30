BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in closed door meeting

Monkey Pox: Bayelsa govt. allays fears of fresh outbreak— 30th October 2017
From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has dismissed as ‘unfounded’ reports of fresh outbreak of Monkey Pox in the state. The state government reiterated its declaration that it has curtailed the spread of the virus in the state as there are no fresh cases. Fears had heightened over the weekend when results released…
