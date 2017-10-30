The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Monkey Pox: Bayelsa govt. allays fears of fresh outbreak
30th October 2017 - Buhari, Tinubu in private meeting
30th October 2017 - Monarch condemns calls for cancellation of DISCOs’ contracts
30th October 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke, appoints Mustapha new SGF
30th October 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in closed door meeting
30th October 2017 - Budget: Executive arm still suffers military hangover
30th October 2017 - Edo Assembly approves reduction of 2017 budget
30th October 2017 - Ex-Kebbi CJ clears Judges of corruption
30th October 2017 - Ekiti NMA seeks improved infrastructure in teaching hospital
30th October 2017 - Lawyer, 3 others docked over forged C of O
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke, appoints Mustapha new SGF

BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke, appoints Mustapha new SGF

— 30th October 2017

At long last, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke.

In the place of Lawal, the president has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new SGF.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a tweet.

Details later…

 

Post Views: 64
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Bayo Bamiduro 30th October 2017 at 3:12 pm
    Reply

    Is it a case of better late than never?. Babachir and Ayo Oke should be recommended for investigation and prosecution by the EFCC. What about Malami, Dambazzau, DSS director and others implicated in Maina reinstatement saga? There is a need for a real rather than a cosmetic reshuffle of the cabinet including the presidential staff.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Monkey Pox: Bayelsa govt. allays fears of fresh outbreak

— 30th October 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has dismissed as ‘unfounded’ reports of fresh outbreak of Monkey Pox in the state. The state government reiterated its declaration that it has curtailed the spread of the virus in the state as there are no fresh cases. Fears had heightened over the weekend when results released…

  • Buhari, Tinubu in private meeting

    — 30th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC leader is right now in a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the president’s office,Abuja Tinubu walked into the Preesidential Villa at 3:28pm shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum…

  • Monarch condemns calls for cancellation of DISCOs’ contracts

    — 30th October 2017

    … Seeks public understanding with Fashola Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has decried calls for the cancellation of existing electricity distribution contracts in the country, warning that such a move would be retrogressive. The first class monarch, who spoke after a visit to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde…

  • BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke, appoints Mustapha new SGF

    — 30th October 2017

    At long last, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke. In the place of Lawal, the president has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new SGF. Special Adviser to the President…

  • BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in closed door meeting

    — 30th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Asiwaju Bola Tinubu worked into the Presidential Villa at 3:28pm shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari and National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun. Miracle fruit…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share