BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke, appoints Mustapha new SGF

At long last, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke.

In the place of Lawal, the president has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new SGF.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a tweet.

Details later…