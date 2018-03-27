The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari shocks APC NEC, rejects elongation of Oyegun’s tenure
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Saraki, Dogara absent at APC NEC meeting
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Lawyers storm out of Lagos Land Use Charge public hearing
27th March 2018 - BREAKING: Nigeria’s opponent, Iceland to boycott World Cup in Russia
27th March 2018 - Australia latest country to expel Russian diplomats
27th March 2018 - Uefa announces huge change to Champions League
27th March 2018 - German police destroy cache of chemicals discovered in homeless shelter
27th March 2018 - Singapore revokes all North Korean work permits
27th March 2018 - 9 killed in Borno community fire
27th March 2018 - NDLEA arrests AAU graduate with 762 Kg of Cannabis
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Buhari shocks APC NEC, rejects elongation of Oyegun’s tenure

BREAKING: Buhari shocks APC NEC, rejects elongation of Oyegun’s tenure

— 27th March 2018

 

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider reversing the tenure extension of the party’s national working committee (NWC) led by its chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun.

The president was quoted to have said this at the party’s headquarters, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

President Buhari described as illegal the contentious extension of the tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and other state officials of the party.

The president, who spoke at the ongoing APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, said that after seeking legal advice from the Ministry of Justice, he came to the conclusion that their action of February 27, 2018 contravened both the party’s and Nigeria constitution.

He further noted that though he was part of the resolution to extend the tenure, he has however realised that their action may ruin the chances of the party in the 2019 general elections, insisting that the national officers must resign a month to the expiration of their tenure and fresh elections conducted into the positions.

 

Details later…

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Buhari shocks APC NEC, rejects elongation of Oyegun’s tenure

— 27th March 2018

  Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider reversing the tenure extension of the party’s national working committee (NWC) led by its chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun. The president was quoted to have said this at…

  • JUST IN: Saraki, Dogara absent at APC NEC meeting

    — 27th March 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, are absent at a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The meeting which is currently holding at the National Secretariat of the APC, in Abuja, has in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo…

  • JUST IN: Lawyers storm out of Lagos Land Use Charge public hearing

    — 27th March 2018

    Lawyers at the ongoing public hearing on proposed amendment to the Land Use Charge in Lagos at the state’s House of Assembly, Ikeja, have stormed out of the complex demanding for the postponement of the process. Chairman of the Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Adeshina Ogunlana, had opposed the constitution and holding…

  • BREAKING: Nigeria’s opponent, Iceland to boycott World Cup in Russia

    — 27th March 2018

    BSN Sports Iceland on Monday announced it would stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2018 World Cup in Russia over the poisoning of a former double agent, in Britain, Bsn sports reports. “Icelandic officials will not go to the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer,” a statement from the foreign ministry read. The EU…

  • Uefa announces huge change to Champions League

    — 27th March 2018

    TheSun.co.uk From next season, should a game in the knock-out stages go to extra time, managers will get the opportunity to make a fourth replacement. The law change follows the success of the change seen in the FA Cup this season where sides are already permitted to get the added sub in extra-time. That means…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share