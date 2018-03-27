BREAKING: Buhari shocks APC NEC, rejects elongation of Oyegun’s tenure

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider reversing the tenure extension of the party’s national working committee (NWC) led by its chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun.

The president was quoted to have said this at the party’s headquarters, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

President Buhari described as illegal the contentious extension of the tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and other state officials of the party.

The president, who spoke at the ongoing APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, said that after seeking legal advice from the Ministry of Justice, he came to the conclusion that their action of February 27, 2018 contravened both the party’s and Nigeria constitution.

He further noted that though he was part of the resolution to extend the tenure, he has however realised that their action may ruin the chances of the party in the 2019 general elections, insisting that the national officers must resign a month to the expiration of their tenure and fresh elections conducted into the positions.

Details later…