BREAKING: Buhari nominates Adamu as CBN deputy governor

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja |

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, a Christian from Gombe State, as the new deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replace Mr. Suleiman Barau from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December, 2017.

His nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the nomination, which was sent in a letter to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007.

Adamu, who has spent 25 years in the CBN, was appointed in 2012 as Director of Strategy.

He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.