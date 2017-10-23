The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - 2019 Presidency: PDP can’t stop me from contesting – Fayose
23rd October 2017 - How Buhari changed gears, axed Maina
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service
23rd October 2017 - Evans fights back
23rd October 2017 - 2019: Northern women urged to contest presidential seat
23rd October 2017 - Police kill Terwase Kwaza’s deputy in Taraba
23rd October 2017 - FG identifies deficiencies in EIA Act implementation 
23rd October 2017 - Fuel price increase: Buhari replies Jonathan
23rd October 2017 - Anambra guber: Seadogs counsels youths against violence
23rd October 2017 - Emir of Gwandu urges youths to embrace agriculture
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service

BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service

— 23rd October 2017

Following the hue and cry that trailed the re-appointment into the civil service of Abdulrasheed Maina, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, ordered Maina’s sack from the service.

Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), had confirmed the resumption of duty by former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Maina, as an Acting Director in his ministry, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for the immediate sack of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina from service.

But a terse statement made available to newsmen by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Special Adviser on media, said President Buhari also asked for a full report on the circumstances of Maina’s recall.

Maina was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the task force in 2010 to check the corruption in the country’s pension system. In 2012, the Nigeria Police accused him of misappropriating N100 billion pension funds in connivance with others. The Civil Service Commission reportedly dismissed him for “absconding from duty’’.

Maina was arraigned in absentia by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which declared him wanted in 2015. The anti-graft agency, through its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, says the former pension task force chairman remains on the commission’s wanted list. Sunday’s confirmation by the minister followed reports in the online media that Maina had been secretly re-instated and promoted to the rank of director in the ministry.

 

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Sam 23rd October 2017 at 3:20 pm
    Reply

    Buhari should not only fume, let him smoke!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 Presidency: PDP can’t stop me from contesting – Fayose

— 23rd October 2017

From: Segun Adio Governor Ayodele Fayose has declared that he was not going back in his quest to seek to be the next president of Nigeria, this he would do on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Fayose said this, in Lagos, on Sunday, ahead of the meeting of the Southern governors…

  • How Buhari changed gears, axed Maina

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate disengagement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, 24 hours after Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (retd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, admitted that Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, was posted few…

  • BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service

    — 23rd October 2017

    Following the hue and cry that trailed the re-appointment into the civil service of Abdulrasheed Maina, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, ordered Maina’s sack from the service. Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), had confirmed the resumption of duty by former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Maina, as an Acting…

  • Evans fights back

    — 23rd October 2017

    ..Tells judge, ‘You cannot hear my case’ ..As court awards N2m damages against police From: Lukman Olabiyi Attempt by the Lagos State Government to arraign suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans on two separate charges, on Monday, suffered a setback, as the defendant rebuffed his arraignment before the State High Court, in Igbosere. The…

  • 2019: Northern women urged to contest presidential seat

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Gyang Bere, Jos Some women in the North have vowed to contest the 2019 presidential election, while saluting the courage of Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, for declining support to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections. A candidate of House of Representatives during e 2015 election and grassroot mobiliser,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share