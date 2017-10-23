BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service

Following the hue and cry that trailed the re-appointment into the civil service of Abdulrasheed Maina, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, ordered Maina’s sack from the service.

Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), had confirmed the resumption of duty by former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Maina, as an Acting Director in his ministry, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for the immediate sack of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina from service.

But a terse statement made available to newsmen by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Special Adviser on media, said President Buhari also asked for a full report on the circumstances of Maina’s recall.

Maina was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the task force in 2010 to check the corruption in the country’s pension system. In 2012, the Nigeria Police accused him of misappropriating N100 billion pension funds in connivance with others. The Civil Service Commission reportedly dismissed him for “absconding from duty’’.

Maina was arraigned in absentia by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which declared him wanted in 2015. The anti-graft agency, through its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, says the former pension task force chairman remains on the commission’s wanted list. Sunday’s confirmation by the minister followed reports in the online media that Maina had been secretly re-instated and promoted to the rank of director in the ministry.