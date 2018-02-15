BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for UAV launch

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kaduna State for the launch of the ‘TSAIGUMI’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) innovation of the Nigerian Air Force.

The President was received into the state by Governor Nasir el-Rufai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sodique Abubakar, among other senior federal and state goverment functionaries.

Details later…