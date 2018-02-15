The Sun News
BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for UAV launch

BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Kaduna for UAV launch

— 15th February 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kaduna State for the launch of the ‘TSAIGUMI’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) innovation of the Nigerian Air Force.

The President was received into the state by Governor Nasir el-Rufai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sodique Abubakar, among other senior federal and state goverment functionaries.

Details later…

Buhari remains best bet for Nigeria, APC – Nwosu

— 15th February 2018

Chidi Nnadi, Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Imo State and Chief of Staff, Imo Government House, Uche Nwosu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari remains the best option for the country in 2019. Nwosu, who stated this in an interview with a select group of journalists, said that the country needs President Buhari to…

