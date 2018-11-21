President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Musa Abaji as a new Supreme Court Justice.

The appointment was revealed in a letter sent to the Senate by Buhari, which was read during plenary on Wednesday, reveals the verified Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate.

READ ALSO Sealing of Anambra Assembly complex is to maintain peace —Clerk

The tweet said, “Senate President read a letter from President Buhari on “Appointment of Honorable Justice Musa Abaji as the justice of the supreme court of Nigeria.”

Apart from the new appointment, President Buhari also sent another letter declining assent to the Institute of Chartered Biochemists and Political Biologists of Nigeria 2018 bill.