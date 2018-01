Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

There is currently pandemonium in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after a bomb explosion which rocked parts of the metropolis, on Wednesday afternoon.

The explosion occurred around the Muna Garage area which experienced over 10 bomb blasts in 2017.

Rescue workers are already evacuating victims as a Red Cross vehicle conveying some vicims just drove out of the scene.

Details later…