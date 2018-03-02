The Sun News
BREAKING: Boko Haram kills aid workers, injures IDPs in Borno

BREAKING: Boko Haram kills aid workers, injures IDPs in Borno

2nd March 2018

At least three aid workers were killed, on Thursday night, in a Boko Haram attack in Rann community of Borno State.

The aid workers were reportedly killed when the terrorists struck at a camp housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Many of the IDPs were injuring in the attack.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Friday, said three aid workers were killed but the United Nations put the figures of its workers killed at four.

UN Spokeswoman, Samantha Newport, said the camp housed some 55,000 IDPs and the attack appeared to target the military, according to AFP.

A civilian militia source in Rann, which is some 175 kilometres (110 miles) from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, and a senior military source gave AFP an identical death toll.

They also said eight soldiers were killed in the attack but there was no immediate official confirmation.

Newport said, “Four aid workers were killed, one aid worker was injured and one aid worker is missing, feared abducted.

“Of the aid workers that were killed, two worked for the IOM (International Organization for Migration) in camp management; and one was a medical doctor working as a third party consultant for UNICEF,” the UN children’s agency, she said.

No details were immediately available for the fourth but Newport said the injured and missing were both women. All those involved were Nigerian, she added.

Boko Haram fighters killed nine people from the Rann internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in September last year, as they worked on farms just outside the town.

In January last year, a botched Nigerian air strike intended to hit jihadist fighters killed at least 112 people as aid workers distributed food.

Commanders at the time called the bombing a mistake and blamed “the fog of war”.

An air force board of inquiry later blamed “lack of appropriate marking of the area” for the bombardment and an unexpected gathering of people at the location.

