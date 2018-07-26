Breaking: Boko Haram attacks Borno restive town 

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops are battling to push back Boko Haram at Borno restive town.

Sources said the insurgents numbering over 30 attacked Jarkana, a restive town along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway this evening, leading to gun battle with troops.

Casualties are feared among the troops, a source hinted. Jarkana is about 30kms to Maiduguri, capital of Borno.

