BREAKING: Benue doctors begin indefinite strike

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Doctors in Benue State, on Thursday, embarked on an indefinite strike over what they described as inability of the state government and the management of the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Makurdi, to meet their demands.

The NMA’s total strike was coming on the heels of the suspension, last Wednesday, of the indefinite strike earlier embarked upon by the Organised Labour in the state.

The doctors’ indefinite strike was declared following the expiration, Wednesday, of the 7-day warning strike embarked upon by the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

A statement signed by both the state NMA Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Obekpa Obekpa and Dr. Nwaeze Chukwuemeka, respectively, revealed that congress expressed gross dissatisfaction and the subversive roles of some of its members in the course of the warning strike.

The statement referred the affected members including the Medical Director of FMC, Dr. Peteru Inunduh, Commissioner of Health and human Services, Dr. Cecilia Ojabo, Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Terlumun Swende to the association’s disciplinary committee for necessary action.

Others also recommended for sanctions were the Deputy Head of Clinical Services, FMC, Makurdi, Dr. Ocheifa Matthew and the Chairman, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), FMC Makurdi chapter, Dr. Nombur Isaac.