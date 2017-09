From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has just reached agreement, which may lead to the calling off of an industrial action that has grounded universities for five weeks.

ASUU tagged the agreement a Memorandum of Action, expressing the hope that it would be implemented.

ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba signed for the union while Labour Minister, Chris Ngige endorsed on behalf of Government.

Ogunyemi stated that the union would rest on its oars until the nation’s education system was transformed.