FG,ASUU reach new agreement

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

A marathon meeting between Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government ended about 4am Friday with new agreement that may lead to the striking varsity teachers calling off their industrial action.

The parties agreed that government would immediately commence payment of salary shortfalls as well as the quarterly revitalization funds for universities.

ASUU is to communicate decisions to its National Executive Council (NEC) and revert to government within one week with a view to calling of the strike.

The strike has entered its fourth week.