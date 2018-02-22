Army appoints new spokesman

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army has announced the appointment of new Director Public Relations.

He is Brigadier General JTE Chukwu. He replaces Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who has been sent on course.

Until his appointment, Gen. hukwu, was the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations(NASPRI), Lagos.

Although no reason was given for the sudden change of the former army spokesman, Daily Sun, gathered that complainants from some high quarters within and outside the Nigerian army may not be unconnected for the unceremonious redeployment of Usman.

Daily Sun, gathered that Gen. Usman, has since reported to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, as a member of Senior Executive Course 40 .

Similarly, a new commandant has been appointed for the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations(NASPRI). He is Colonel MA Anka, who until his appointment the spokesman for the Multinational Joint Task Force