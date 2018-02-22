The Sun News
Army appoints new spokesman

— 22nd February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army has announced the appointment of new Director Public Relations.

He is Brigadier General JTE Chukwu. He replaces Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who has been sent on course.

Until his appointment, Gen. hukwu, was the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations(NASPRI), Lagos.

Although no reason was given for the sudden change of the former army spokesman, Daily Sun, gathered that complainants from some high quarters within and outside the Nigerian army may not be unconnected for the unceremonious redeployment of Usman.

Daily Sun, gathered that Gen. Usman, has since reported to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, as a member of  Senior Executive Course 40 .

Similarly, a new commandant has been appointed for the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations(NASPRI). He is Colonel MA Anka, who until his appointment the spokesman for the Multinational Joint Task Force

  Ezekiel Okeke 22nd February 2018 at 6:12 pm
    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides between natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is either you are for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world or you are for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and go down in their hands or with them. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

