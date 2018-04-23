The Sun News
Armed policemen take over Dino Melaye's Abuja house
Breaking: Armed policemen take over Dino Melaye's Abuja house
Snatching of mace at Senate, worrisome, disturbing – Osun Assembly Speaker
Kebbi NYSC tasks corps members on nation's security, unemployment
Ihenacho vows to help APGA to victory in 2019
Strategic lobbying necessary for constituency's devt. – Uduaghan
We've managed herdsmen issue tactfully – Delta CP
Prayer only potent weapon to rescue Nigeria- Gowon
Delta decries non-release of funds spent on fixing federal roads
Unarmed soldiers join anti-government protests in Armenia
Dino melaye arrest

Breaking: Armed policemen take over Dino Melaye’s Abuja house

— 23rd April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Few hours after he ‘’miraculously’ escaped from the custody of Immigration officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, embattled senator, Dino Melaye’s house has been taken over by the police.

Our correspondent who is currently at the scene, observed that four loaded police vehicles have taken over the road leading to Melaye’s house at Mississippi, Maitama, Abuja.Policemen on ground declined comment and also prevented our correspondent from taking shots.

An aide to the senator in a t ct message to our correspondent, said the lawmaker is currently trapped inside his house, while policemen are keeping vigil outside.More details later

