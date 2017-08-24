BREAKING: Arewa youths withdraws quit notice

The coalition of Northern youth groups that had asked Igbos to leave Northern Nigeria has temporarily withdrawn its quit notice.

The groups, under the banner of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, issued the quit notice in June, asking Igbos to leave before October 1 and claiming their demand was in response to secessionist stance of some pro-Biafran groups, like Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB.

The quit notice to the Igbos has been condemned by most Nigerians including the federal government, several state governments and traditional rulers.

The groups announced a suspension of the quit notice on Thursday at a press briefing at the Transcorp hotel in Abuja.