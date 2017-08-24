BREAKING: Arewa youths withdraws quit notice— 24th August 2017
The coalition of Northern youth groups that had asked Igbos to leave Northern Nigeria has temporarily withdrawn its quit notice. The groups, under the banner of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, issued the quit notice in June, asking Igbos to leave before October 1 and claiming their demand was in response to secessionist stance of…
Kaduna Declaration is irreversible as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. Any Biafran that do not vacate northern Nigeria- Abuja and Kwara state inclusive, before October 1st 2017, is at his or her own risk, any northerner who do not vacate God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states before October 1st 2017, is at his or her own risk. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name Nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. The battle has begun, Biafra strike point number one is the enemy’s barracks in Biafraland- it is climax of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War which God has given Biafra victory. If you are not a Biafran, vacate Biafraland now. If you are a Biafran, ready your sword- it is about defence of existence securities and freedom of Igbos of Biafra under the God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!