From: Segun Adio

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to conduct a retrial of Senate President Bukola Saraki on three of the 18 count amended charges on false declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government.

The appellate court, in the appeal filed by the Federal Government against the decision of the CCT that the Senate president has no case to answer knocked out 15 of the 18 count charges as incompetent.