Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Another 11 killed by herdsmen in Plateau

BREAKING: Another 11 killed by herdsmen in Plateau

— 8th November 2017

Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau

From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 11 persons were ambushed and gruesomely killed by assailants suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Diyan junction in Rim District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the killings which occurred in the late hours of Tuesday, left 9 persons dead on the spot, two others died in the hospitals while three persons are battling between life and dead.

It was gathered that the victims were returning from Makera market on a Golf-3 vehicle where they were reportedly ambushed by the assailants while offloading at Diyan junction, near Gako village in Rim Community.

Eyewitness said the gunmen were plying the same route on a vectra car, trailed the victims from the Rim junction in Makera Village where a military checkpoint is located.

Police Public Relations officer (PPRO) ASP Tyopev Martias Terna confirmed that 11 persons were killed by unknown gunmen while returning from a market late night on Tuesday.

He said three others are injured and that investigation has commenced to track down and arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, spokes persons of the Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau, Captain Umar Adams said eight persons lost their lives in the attack and military personnel have been driven to the area to protect the place.

Ikenna Emewu

