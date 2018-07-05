The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Breaking: Amaju Pinnick Appointed CAF 1st Vice President
5th July 2018 - Ciroma, ex-CBN governor kicks the bucket
5th July 2018 - Export inflow at LFZ to hit $6b by 2020 , says Ambode
5th July 2018 - FAAC deadlock: Buhari to decide on NNPC, says Adeosun
5th July 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Benue community
5th July 2018 - Killings: Benue leaders commend OPWS troops
5th July 2018 - Egypt court sentences ex-president Morsi’s adviser, 13 others to life in prison
5th July 2018 - Community drags BEDC to court for non-supply of electricity
5th July 2018 - Cattle ranches: You’re inviting war in Nasarawa, Alago youths tell Al-Makura
5th July 2018 - NYSC : Nigerians react to the fatal shooting of Linda Nkechi Igwetu
Home / Cover / Sporting Sun / Sports / Breaking: Amaju Pinnick Appointed CAF 1st Vice President
Amaju Pinnick

Breaking: Amaju Pinnick Appointed CAF 1st Vice President

— 5th July 2018

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed to replace embattled Ghana Football Association President, Kwame Nyantakyi as CAF’s 1st Vice President.

Pinnick, who is set to slug it out with several other candidates in September’s NFF elections was chosen for the position after his brilliant performance with the Nigerian football governing body. His new position was communicated across in a letter from Africa’s football governing body.

Amaju Pinnick

 

The former Delta State Commissioner of Sports is currently in Russia, at the 2018 World Cup where he has played a role as Match Commissioner in Sweden’s victory over Switzerland. He is also set to be in charge of proceedings as match commissioner as Uruguay and France go head to head in a World Cup Quarterfinal encounter.

He was most recently a member of CAF’s Executive Committee and will use his vast experience in football administration to make his new position a successful one.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Amaju Pinnick

Breaking: Amaju Pinnick Appointed CAF 1st Vice President

— 5th July 2018

Aledeh President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed to replace embattled Ghana Football Association President, Kwame Nyantakyi as CAF’s 1st Vice President. Pinnick, who is set to slug it out with several other candidates in September’s NFF elections was chosen for the position after his brilliant performance with the Nigerian…

  • Adamu Ciroma is dead

    Ciroma, ex-CBN governor kicks the bucket

    — 5th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (1975-1977), Mallam Adamu Ciroma, is dead. Aged 83, Ciroma, also a former Finance Minister (1999-2003) during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, was said to have passed away yesterday at the Turkish Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja after a protracted illness. Ciroma was a major actor during…

  • AMBODE

    Export inflow at LFZ to hit $6b by 2020 , says Ambode

    — 5th July 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode  of Lagos State, on Thursday, said the export inflow at the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ) in Ibeju Lekki area of the state is projected to hit over $6billion (about N2.159trillion) by 2020, saying it was time for Nigeria to develop sustainable roadmap to rev up export with particular focus on multi-sector products…

  • ADEOSUN

    FAAC deadlock: Buhari to decide on NNPC, says Adeosun

    — 5th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to take the next step to address the issues that led to deadlock of the last Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, in Abuja. She disclosed this after a meeting with governors Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State,…

  • HERDSMEN

    Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Benue community

    — 5th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi At least, three persons have been reportedly killed in Tiza Village, Tombo Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State in an early morning invasion of the area by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Daily Sun gathered from sources in the area that the invaders stormed the village at about 8:30a.m., on…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share