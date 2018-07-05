Breaking: Amaju Pinnick Appointed CAF 1st Vice President

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed to replace embattled Ghana Football Association President, Kwame Nyantakyi as CAF’s 1st Vice President.

Pinnick, who is set to slug it out with several other candidates in September’s NFF elections was chosen for the position after his brilliant performance with the Nigerian football governing body. His new position was communicated across in a letter from Africa’s football governing body.

The former Delta State Commissioner of Sports is currently in Russia, at the 2018 World Cup where he has played a role as Match Commissioner in Sweden’s victory over Switzerland. He is also set to be in charge of proceedings as match commissioner as Uruguay and France go head to head in a World Cup Quarterfinal encounter.

He was most recently a member of CAF’s Executive Committee and will use his vast experience in football administration to make his new position a successful one.