BREAKING: Alhassan must resign, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a liar and blackmailer, labeling his attack on President Muhammadu Buhari and the party as misleading.

Fielding questions from journalists at the APC national secretariat Abuja on Friday, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Vice Chairman, Northwest zone, Inuwa Abdukadir, also urged the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jumai Alhassan, to honourably resign her position over the derogatory remarks she made against President Buhari.