BREAKING: Alhassan must resign, says APC— 8th September 2017
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a liar and blackmailer, labeling his attack on President Muhammadu Buhari and the party as misleading. Fielding questions from journalists at the APC national secretariat Abuja on Friday, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Vice Chairman, Northwest zone, Inuwa…
What remarks does this moron, Abdukadir, describe as “derogatory?” Are people not allowed anymore in Naija to have choices and voice personal opinions? Why must she resign or even be asked to resign? What has her personal opinion about who to support in the next election got to do with executing the mandates given to her as a minister? Our Naijas, na wa oo!!