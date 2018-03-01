The Sun News
JUST IN: Aisha Buhari releases photos, confirms Yusuf's return to Nigeria

JUST IN: Aisha Buhari releases photos, confirms Yusuf’s return to Nigeria

— 1st March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has offered prayers of thanksgiving to God for her son, Yusuf’s fully recovery from bike accident in Abuja on December 26, 2018.

She confirmed that her son received further medical attention abroad, though she didn’t mentioned where. Yusuf was reportedly flown to Germany for further treatment.

Through her official twitter handle Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari), she wrote, “We thank God for the return of our son Yusuf today after his medical trip. On land at the airport he was received by the Minister of Health (State) Dr. Osagie, while at the Villa he was welcomed by family members, Wife of the Vice President, the Interior minister.

— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 1, 2018

She also extended her appreciation to the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and others for standing by the family in their trying times.“Governor Yaya Bello & associates.

On behalf of the family I wish to express our appreciation for the goodwill & prayers since the unfortunate accident. May God Almighty bless all & continue to guide us all aright.”

Yusuf had been discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, in January, following what the Chief Medical Director described as his “extremely speedy response to treatment.”

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, through her twitter handle @Laurestar, had last week reacted to reports claiming that Yusuf was dead.On her Twitter handle, she wrote: “The news making the rounds regarding Yusuf Buhari, son of Pres. Buhari & Aisha Buhari, is Fake.”

