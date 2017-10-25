The Sun News
BREAKING: Air Force strike kills Shekau's wife in Borno

— 25th October 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says wife of the leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau, Mallama Fitdasi, may have been killed during air strikes on Duruwa village.

Doruwa, is located on the outskirts of URGA, near Konduga, in Borno State.

The Air Force also said that the wife of the dreaded terrorists leader, was said to be representing her husband at a meeting with other terrorists members, at the location, when the fighter jets struck.

Director, public relations and information of the Air Force, Air Commodore Olatokumbo Adesanya, who made this known, in a statement, however said the NAF has intensify efforts to confirm the reported killing of Shekau’s wife, alongside other Boko Haram terrorists members.

Adesanya, in the statement, said “Human intelligence indicates that the wife of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organisation, Mallama Fitdasi, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on DURWAWA settlement on the outskirts of URGA, near KONDUGA.

” Mallama Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the airstrikes.

“It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of BHTs at DURWAWA on 19 October 2017. Battle Damage Assessment had indeed revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the BHT structures within the settlement and neutralized most of the BHTs with a few of them fleeing the location.

“Efforts are ongoing to confirm the reported killing of Shekau’s wife, alongside other BHTs.

 

