The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Breaking: Ahiara: Okpalaeke resigns
19th February 2018 - To end corruption Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari
19th February 2018 - Enugu community sends SoS to Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, others over amenities
19th February 2018 - I’ll be sworn in as president in 2019, says Sule Lamido
19th February 2018 - Man United receive apology from VAR chiefs over Mata’s goal controversy
19th February 2018 - Wheat farmers count losses in Kaduna
19th February 2018 - Conte wants ‘perfect game’ from Chelsea against Barcelona
19th February 2018 - Three Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai campaign
19th February 2018 - JUST IN: Boko Haram ambushes commercial, private vehicles in Borno, kidnap passengers
19th February 2018 - Saudi Arabia moves against food waste as $13b squandered yearly
Home / Cover / National / Breaking: Ahiara: Okpalaeke resigns

Breaking: Ahiara: Okpalaeke resigns

— 19th February 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Bishop of the crisis-ridden Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Most Revd (Dr) Peter Okpalaeke, has resigned his appointment.

However, the Catholic Church did not disclose when Opkalaeke tendered his resignation letter to the Vatican.

Also, the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, has appointed Most Revd Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia, as the Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese.

The development is contained in a terse statement released by the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Revd Fr Chris Anyanwu, on the sideline of the ongoing first 2018 plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

Anyanwu said: “Following the resignation of Most Revd Peter Okpalaeke as the Bishop of Ahaira Diocese, as a result of the crisis that has lingered for nearly six years in that diocese, His Holiness, Pope Francis, has today appointed Most Rev Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of Umuahia, as the Apostolic Administrator of Ahaira Diocese.”

Anyanwu added that the appointment of Ugorji is with immediate effect.

Recall that in December 2012, the clergy and the laity of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, refused to accept Bishop Peter Okpalaeke, appointed as their local ordinary on grounds that he is not of Mbaise extraction.

Until his appointment to the See of Ahiara, Okpalaeke was a priest of Awka Diocese.

The priests of Ahiara insisted that one out of the over 700 priests of the Mbaise origin should be chosen as the bishop of Ahiara.

Following the development, the Pope had in July, 2013, appointed the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, to oversee Ahiara as its Apostolic Administrator, but the crisis lingered.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Aderonke Bello

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Breaking: Ahiara: Okpalaeke resigns

— 19th February 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Bishop of the crisis-ridden Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Most Revd (Dr) Peter Okpalaeke, has resigned his appointment. However, the Catholic Church did not disclose when Opkalaeke tendered his resignation letter to the Vatican. Also, the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, has appointed Most Revd Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese…

  • To end corruption Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elites, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development. He made the call on Sunday in Daura, when he met with Katsina Senior Citizens led by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, according to a…

  • Enugu community sends SoS to Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, others over amenities

    — 19th February 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Natives and residents of Amokwu-Affa community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State have sent a Save Our Souls (SoS) message to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and Hon. Dennis Amadi, following the reported basic amenities in the community. The community said that this has affected every facet of lives…

  • I’ll be sworn in as president in 2019, says Sule Lamido

    — 19th February 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A former Governor of Jigawa State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Sunday,  expressed optimism that he would be sworn-in as the president of the country after the 2019 general elections. Lamido, who is aspiring for the Presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),…

  • Wheat farmers count losses in Kaduna

    — 19th February 2018

    NAN Some wheat farmers in Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State said they have recorded huge losses due to shortage of water. The farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday that their crops had wilted forcing them to abandon the farms for cattle to graze. One of them,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share