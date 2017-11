From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

It was a much calmer atmosphere at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting for Wednesday, November 8, as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, both sheathed their swords before the commencement of the meeting.

Last week, the two had reportedly engaged in verbal altercation which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tried to put under control.

But at the Wednesday’s meeting, Kyari and Oyo-Ita was observed embraced each other to the admiration of all in attendance.

Details later…