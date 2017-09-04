BREAKING: 3,000 APC members shutdown Ebonyi for Buhari

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Human and vehicular movements were, on Monday, grounded in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, following a peaceful pro-Buhari rally staged by the state’s chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The rally, Daily Sun gathered, was organised to thank God for the recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his recent medical trip in London.

It was also to reaffirm their unreserved support for the APC-led Federal Government.

The party faithful were led by the Minister of Science and and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, and a former governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi.

Also in the peaceful rally were former House of Representatives members for Afikpo North/South, and Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituencies, Chief Christopher Omo-Isu, and Chief Peter Ogoali respectively; former governorship aspirant on the 2015 under PDP, Engr. Paul Okorie, among others.

From the parties secretariat, located along the Abakaliki/Afikpo Highway, the APC faithful, under the leadership of Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, led a very long procession through the popular Ogoja Highway, crisscrossing the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway.