BREAKING: 3,000 APC members shutdown Ebonyi for Buhari
— 4th September 2017
From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
Human and vehicular movements were, on Monday, grounded in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, following a peaceful pro-Buhari rally staged by the state’s chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
The rally, Daily Sun gathered, was organised to thank God for the recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his recent medical trip in London.
It was also to reaffirm their unreserved support for the APC-led Federal Government.
The party faithful were led by the Minister of Science and and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, and a former governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi.
Also in the peaceful rally were former House of Representatives members for Afikpo North/South, and Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituencies, Chief Christopher Omo-Isu, and Chief Peter Ogoali respectively; former governorship aspirant on the 2015 under PDP, Engr. Paul Okorie, among others.
From the parties secretariat, located along the Abakaliki/Afikpo Highway, the APC faithful, under the leadership of Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, led a very long procession through the popular Ogoja Highway, crisscrossing the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway.
Post Views:
45
It is simply mind boggling why some idiots and traitors in Ebonyi, would at the behest of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and Chief Martin Elechi go out their ways to shutdown Ebony State Capital,Abakaliki, and for a damned and unabashed Igbophobe, Mallam Muhammadu Buhari?
One might be tempted to question the timing of the above match in support of President Buhari
by those ” Ndi-Ohaozara na Ndi-Wawa” of Ebony State.
Perhaps, the duo, Chief Eleche and Dr Onu, along with their APC Members in Ebony State are
quite oblivious of Buhari’s recent brazen act o marginalization against Ndigbo in his new NNPC
Appointments.
Come to think about that, 25% of the total gas and oil procduction in this country come from three South East States ( Abia,Anambra and Imo).
Besides, Ebony State apart from having a proven gas and oil deposits in commercial quantities,has
also trillion tons of shell gas and oil deposit awaiting excploitation through cracking.
But inspite of that,President Buhari and his Daura cohorts didn’t see it right to appoint a single Igbo
man or a woman among the new Executrives and Directors of NNPC.
Oh dear!What a craying shame indeed!
I would’t know that there are some Igbo men and women,who don’t know that our rogue Fulani
President,Mallam Muhammadu Buhari is an Igbophobe,who loves to hate us Ndigbbo with
passion, because among other things,we Igbos are Christians and tharerfore constitute a big stumbling block to the quest of the Fulani Neo-Colonialists of the Caliphate of Sokoto to Islamize
and make our Fatherland,their Usman Dan Fodio Estate.
Here is a former Army Officer,Buhari,who did take part in a misguided revenge Coup d’Etat
against Igbo Army Officers and Men,in which many innocent Igbo Officers and Men of the Nigerian Armed Forces were slaughtered in cold blood and for a good measure.
He also commanded a Regiment of Nigerian Army of Vandals,during their war of genocide against us Biafrans.
Buhari also overthrew the Democratic and Legitimate Government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in order
to prevent Shagari’s Igbo Deputy,Prof. Alex Ekwueme from succeeding him.While he confined President Shagari,who happens to be his Fulani kinsman, under house arrrest,he had Prof. Alex
Ekwueme locked up in the notorious Kirikiri Prison,Lagos.Along with Ekwueme were also all the
then Southern Christian politicians.
As a Military despot and a Head of State of Nigeria,Buhari refused to vote for an Igbo, Chief Peter Onu,for the Office of Secretary General of OAU,simply because Chief Onu is an Igbo and a
Christian.Instead,Buhari voted for Mallam Ide Oumarou,a Fulani kinsman of his from Niger Republic,the ancestral country of Buhari’s parents.
As a Chairman of PTF (Petroleum Trust Fund) under late President Sani Abacha,Buhari funded
road constructions, Irrigation Projects, Water Boreholes et al, through out the North,South South
and South West.But in the South East all we Igbos got from the PTF under Mallam Muhammadu
Buhari,were toilette papers and bedsheets for our Hospitals and Scchools.
The current Buhari’s led APC Government,has not a single Igbo man or woman within Buhari’s
Federal Executive Council.
Our current Armed Forces and Police under Buhari,have been thoroughly cleansed of Igbo Officers
making both Forces virtually,AREWA Forces or rather Janjawee Army and Police Forces commanded and dominated by Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri muslims.
As usual Igbo students were singled out and made to bear the brunts of the Cutoff Marks Exercise
carried out by the JAMB Officials.That was indeed at the behest of Buhari’s Minister of Education.
If Chief Martin Elechi and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu had hitherto been starry eyed about who Mallam
Muhammadu Buhari really is,I would hope that the facts presented above by me could go along
way into clearing their eyes.
We Biafrans are scandalised and betrayed by this ill-advised fawning or rather kowtowning act to our Fulani Overlords and Oppressors of the North by Ebonyi APC Members.
The duo,Elechi and Onu,are hereby put on notice that in a very near future,our Sovereign Republic of Biafra will certainly be restored and we Biafrans are gonna reckon with them,the Afonajs and Quislings of Igboland.We shall never be kind to those who betray our just cause.No never.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rusing Sun!!!