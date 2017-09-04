The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2017 - Nigeria names 14-man provisional list for defence of AfroBasket title in Tunisia
4th September 2017 - Russia 2018: Nigeria 1, Cameroon 1
4th September 2017 - Police suspends anti-kidnapping commander in Lagos
4th September 2017 - Policeman commits suicide in Ebonyi
4th September 2017 - Bank depositors want CBN to address challenges of ATM failures
4th September 2017 - Lagos Govt flags off reconstruction of Oshodi/International Airport Road
4th September 2017 - BREAKING: U.S warns North Korea “begging for war”
4th September 2017 - 15 die in 2 months in C’River flooding
4th September 2017 - How we halted Boko Haram plans to disrupt Sallah – police
4th September 2017 - British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton expecting third child
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: 3,000 APC members shutdown Ebonyi for Buhari

BREAKING: 3,000 APC members shutdown Ebonyi for Buhari

— 4th September 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Human and vehicular movements were, on Monday, grounded in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, following a peaceful pro-Buhari rally staged by the state’s chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The rally, Daily Sun gathered, was organised to thank God for the recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his recent medical trip in London.

It was also to reaffirm their unreserved support for the APC-led Federal Government.

The party faithful were led by the Minister of Science and and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, and a former governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi.

Also in the peaceful rally were former House of Representatives members for Afikpo North/South, and Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituencies, Chief Christopher Omo-Isu, and Chief Peter Ogoali respectively; former governorship aspirant on the 2015 under PDP, Engr. Paul Okorie, among others.

From the parties secretariat, located along the Abakaliki/Afikpo Highway, the APC faithful, under the leadership of Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, led a very long procession through the popular Ogoja Highway, crisscrossing the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway.

Post Views: 45
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 5th September 2017 at 12:58 am
    Reply

    It is simply mind boggling why some idiots and traitors in Ebonyi, would at the behest of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and Chief Martin Elechi go out their ways to shutdown Ebony State Capital,Abakaliki, and for a damned and unabashed Igbophobe, Mallam Muhammadu Buhari?
    One might be tempted to question the timing of the above match in support of President Buhari
    by those ” Ndi-Ohaozara na Ndi-Wawa” of Ebony State.
    Perhaps, the duo, Chief Eleche and Dr Onu, along with their APC Members in Ebony State are
    quite oblivious of Buhari’s recent brazen act o marginalization against Ndigbo in his new NNPC
    Appointments.
    Come to think about that, 25% of the total gas and oil procduction in this country come from three South East States ( Abia,Anambra and Imo).
    Besides, Ebony State apart from having a proven gas and oil deposits in commercial quantities,has
    also trillion tons of shell gas and oil deposit awaiting excploitation through cracking.
    But inspite of that,President Buhari and his Daura cohorts didn’t see it right to appoint a single Igbo
    man or a woman among the new Executrives and Directors of NNPC.
    Oh dear!What a craying shame indeed!
    I would’t know that there are some Igbo men and women,who don’t know that our rogue Fulani
    President,Mallam Muhammadu Buhari is an Igbophobe,who loves to hate us Ndigbbo with
    passion, because among other things,we Igbos are Christians and tharerfore constitute a big stumbling block to the quest of the Fulani Neo-Colonialists of the Caliphate of Sokoto to Islamize
    and make our Fatherland,their Usman Dan Fodio Estate.
    Here is a former Army Officer,Buhari,who did take part in a misguided revenge Coup d’Etat
    against Igbo Army Officers and Men,in which many innocent Igbo Officers and Men of the Nigerian Armed Forces were slaughtered in cold blood and for a good measure.
    He also commanded a Regiment of Nigerian Army of Vandals,during their war of genocide against us Biafrans.
    Buhari also overthrew the Democratic and Legitimate Government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in order
    to prevent Shagari’s Igbo Deputy,Prof. Alex Ekwueme from succeeding him.While he confined President Shagari,who happens to be his Fulani kinsman, under house arrrest,he had Prof. Alex
    Ekwueme locked up in the notorious Kirikiri Prison,Lagos.Along with Ekwueme were also all the
    then Southern Christian politicians.
    As a Military despot and a Head of State of Nigeria,Buhari refused to vote for an Igbo, Chief Peter Onu,for the Office of Secretary General of OAU,simply because Chief Onu is an Igbo and a
    Christian.Instead,Buhari voted for Mallam Ide Oumarou,a Fulani kinsman of his from Niger Republic,the ancestral country of Buhari’s parents.
    As a Chairman of PTF (Petroleum Trust Fund) under late President Sani Abacha,Buhari funded
    road constructions, Irrigation Projects, Water Boreholes et al, through out the North,South South
    and South West.But in the South East all we Igbos got from the PTF under Mallam Muhammadu
    Buhari,were toilette papers and bedsheets for our Hospitals and Scchools.
    The current Buhari’s led APC Government,has not a single Igbo man or woman within Buhari’s
    Federal Executive Council.
    Our current Armed Forces and Police under Buhari,have been thoroughly cleansed of Igbo Officers
    making both Forces virtually,AREWA Forces or rather Janjawee Army and Police Forces commanded and dominated by Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri muslims.
    As usual Igbo students were singled out and made to bear the brunts of the Cutoff Marks Exercise
    carried out by the JAMB Officials.That was indeed at the behest of Buhari’s Minister of Education.
    If Chief Martin Elechi and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu had hitherto been starry eyed about who Mallam
    Muhammadu Buhari really is,I would hope that the facts presented above by me could go along
    way into clearing their eyes.
    We Biafrans are scandalised and betrayed by this ill-advised fawning or rather kowtowning act to our Fulani Overlords and Oppressors of the North by Ebonyi APC Members.
    The duo,Elechi and Onu,are hereby put on notice that in a very near future,our Sovereign Republic of Biafra will certainly be restored and we Biafrans are gonna reckon with them,the Afonajs and Quislings of Igboland.We shall never be kind to those who betray our just cause.No never.
    No to the status quo ante bellum!
    Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
    All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rusing Sun!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police suspends anti-kidnapping commander in Lagos

— 4th September 2017

The new Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the immediate removal of police anti-kidnapping commander over alleged abuse of office. The spokesman for the command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the removal to journalists on Monday. According to Mr. Famous-Cole, the removal would ensure an impartial investigation into alleged bribery, sexual molestation and detention…

  • Policeman commits suicide in Ebonyi

    — 4th September 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki There is bad news in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as a serving policeman attached to the state’s police command, Mr Donatus Oyibe, yesterday afternoon reportedly committed suicide. The incidence, Daily Sun found, happened at Ukwuakpu axis of Abakaliki capital. Also, the decomposing body of a 70-year-old woman allegedly abducted and…

  • Bank depositors want CBN to address challenges of ATM failures

    — 4th September 2017

    Some bank customers in the South-East have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to compel commercial banks to urgently address challenges facing transactions with ATMs at weekends and national public holidays The customers made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday while expressing frustration, anger and anxiety…

  • Lagos Govt flags off reconstruction of Oshodi/International Airport Road

    — 4th September 2017

    The Lagos State Government on Monday flagged off the reconstruction of a 10-lane Oshodi-International Airport Road, with a pledge to complete the project within the next 15 months. The state Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, said at the ceremony that the project was in line with the state government’s commitment to transform…

  • BREAKING: U.S warns North Korea “begging for war”

    — 4th September 2017

    America has warned that North Korea is “begging for war” amid fears Kim Jong-un’s regime is preparing to launch a ballistic missile. Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday afternoon told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that “enough is enough”, adding that while America does not want war, “our country’s patience is not unlimited”. Military leaders…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share