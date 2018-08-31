– The Sun News
ZAMFARA APC

JUST IN: 3 Zamfara APC LG chairs die in Saudi Arabia

— 31st August 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State Hajj Commission has confirmed the death of three local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the state in an auto crash in Saudi Arabia.

The accident occurred early Friday morning.

The Commission said the three council chairman, who lost their lives, were among the six APC local government chairmen involved in a ghastly accident around 3:00a.m. Friday, on their way to Medina from Makkah.

Details later…

