Two persons have been confirmed dead, while many were still trapped after a building collapsed inside the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that the tragic incident occurred at W Block of the barracks within the college.

One of the deceased was identified as a sergeant.

Dolapo Badmos, spokeswoman of the Lagos state police command, is yet to respond to inquiries but Ibrahim Farinloye , spokesman of the NEMA confirmed the incident.

“It is true that two person died in a partial building collapse at the Police College. It was a partial building collapse which affected a two storey building bathroom at Police barrack Ikeja with two casualties.

“Efforts are on the bring down the remaining parts of the structure.”

