Breaking: 2 kidnapped Chinese workers regain freedom

Breaking: 2 kidnapped Chinese workers regain freedom

11th October 2017

 

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The two Chinese construction workers kidnapped on October 5, while on inspection of a road project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have regained their freedom.

Hu Kai, and Pan Xiang, staff of China Geo Engineering Construction Company (CGECC), Abuja, were said to have regained their freedom Monday.

They were said to have regained their freedom after an undisclosed amount of money was paid by the management of the construction firm where they worked.

This is even as men of the Apo Division of the FCT, police command has intensified search for the arrest of the kidnapers said to be terrorizing people around Boze, Inape, Kwali and Wasa Villages in the FCT.

The kidnapers were said to have released their victims after pressure from the police team and members of the vigilante group in the communities.

Daily Sun, gathered that the police search team had on Monday and Tuesday, embarked on an aerial patrol with one of its helicopters with registration number, 5N-KSH, and combed the vast forest around the Apo, Karshi and Wasa, area in search of the kidnapers who are now on the run.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the release of the two kidnap victims but refused to confirm or deny weather or not ransom was paid.

