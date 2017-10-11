The Sun News
BREAKING: 2 kidnapped Chinese construction workers regain freedom in Abuja

BREAKING: 2 kidnapped Chinese construction workers regain freedom in Abuja

— 11th October 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The two Chinese construction workers kidnapped on October 5, while on an inspection of a road project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have regained their freedom.

Hu Kai, and Pan Xiang, staff of China Geo Engineering Construction Company (CGECC), Abuja, were said to have regained their freedom, last Monday.

They were said to have regained their freedom after an undisclosed amount of money was paid by the management of the construction firm where they worked.

This was even as men of the Apo Division of the FCT Police Command had intensified search for the arrest of the kidnapers said to be terrorising people around Boze, Unape, Kwai and Wasa villages in the nation’s capital.

The kidnapers were said to have released their victims after pressure from the Apo, police team and members of the vigilante group in the communities.

Daily Sun gathered that the police search team had, on Monday and Tuesday, embarked on an aerial patrol with one of its helicopters with registration number, 5N-KSH, and combed the vast forest around the Apo, Karshi and Wasa, area in search of the kidnapers who are now on the run.

When contacted, Public relations officer in charge of the FCT, police command, Anjugurl Manzah, confirmed the release of the two Chinese nationals but refused to confirm or deny weather or not ransom was paid.

