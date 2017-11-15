BREAKING: 18 killed in Borno multiple blasts

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 18 people including four suicide bombers have been killed in multiple explosions near Maiduguri, Borno capital.

Four bombers infiltrated a place where some Muslims were observing their sunset prayers at remote Muna Gari located at the outskirts of Maiduguri on Wednesday. The bombers detonated explosives on their bodies, killing themselves and 14 others.

Police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command, Victor Isuku said the blasts occurred at about 6:15pm though the information did not get to the city until late night due to the remoteness of the area.

“The first explosion occurred at a prayer ground, while the other explosions occurred thereafter, all within the community. A total of eighteen persons including the four suicide bombers, died in the multiple explosions,” isuku said in a statement.

He also said 29 others persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and State Specialist Hospital for medical treatment.

He said Police patrol and Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD) teams were “promptly mobilized” to the scene to sanitize and render the area safe.

The Muna area has experienced at least 12 bomb attacks by suspected Boko Haram this year.