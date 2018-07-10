Brazilians stone Neymar, others on arrival

Brazil were knocked out at the last-16 stage of the World Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in the Kazan Arena on Saturday morning.

Neymar – who was on the floor during the tournament for 14 minutes according to statisticians at Swiss broadcaster RTS – wrote on Instagram afterwards the Selecao’s exit was the “saddest moment of my career”.

So even more upsetting than the 2014 humiliation, then.

But it doesn’t seem like the entire country’s fans have sympathy for the 26-year-old, or the rest of the squad, as a small group of supporters hurled eggs at the team bus as it rolled through the Brazilian countryside