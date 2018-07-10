The Sun News
10th July 2018 - Brazilians stone Neymar, others on arrival
10th July 2018 - The perils of abuse of power
10th July 2018 - FIFA’s hammer dangles on Nigeria 
10th July 2018 - Plateau: Build trauma centre for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG
10th July 2018 - Nigeria has 5.5% fertility rate, says population commission
9th July 2018 - We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate, says NYSC
9th July 2018 - Delta APC may self-destruct, unless… – Aginighan
9th July 2018 - NFF crisis: Football enthusiast cautions against government’s interference
9th July 2018 - Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress
Brazilians stone Neymar, others on arrival
Neymar

Brazilians stone Neymar, others on arrival

— 10th July 2018

Brazil were knocked out at the last-16 stage of the World Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in the Kazan Arena on Saturday morning.

Neymar – who was on the floor during the tournament for 14 minutes according to statisticians at Swiss broadcaster RTS – wrote on Instagram afterwards the Selecao’s exit was the “saddest moment of my career”.

So even more upsetting than the 2014 humiliation, then.

But it doesn’t seem like the entire country’s fans have sympathy for the 26-year-old, or the rest of the squad, as a small group of supporters hurled eggs at the team bus as it rolled through the Brazilian countryside

