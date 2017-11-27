The Sun News
Latest
27th November 2017 - Brazil wants Nigeria to protect small farmers
27th November 2017 - Wike lauds Dalung for commitment to Nigeria’s development
27th November 2017 - Turkish, Sudanese agencies catch, return alleged coup suspect
27th November 2017 - Police nab 3 NANSmembers for murder
27th November 2017 - Court remands ex-Edo deputy Speaker’s sons for attempt to kill father
27th November 2017 - Taraba: Bashir Marafa quits PDP for APC
27th November 2017 - 2 foreigners, Nigerian docked for bunkering 
27th November 2017 - Enugu corn millers seek government aid for N200 million loss
27th November 2017 - Ikoyigate: 3 self-acclaimed whilstleblowers go to court
27th November 2017 - Buhari to attend EU-AU summit in Abidjan Tuesday 
Home / National / Brazil wants Nigeria to protect small farmers

Brazil wants Nigeria to protect small farmers

— 27th November 2017

The Consul-General of Brazil in Lagos, Amb. Maria Figueiredo, on Monday announced her government’s plan to share its philosophy of protecting small farmers with Nigeria.

Figueiredo made the announcement in Lagos at a Business Forum between a Brazilian Delegation, members of the Nigerian-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other Nigerian businessmen and women.

The consul-general said that it was imperative for Nigeria to protect her small farmers to be sustainable and self-sufficient in the production of food for home consumption.

According to her, about 70 per cent of food produced and consumed in Brazil is from the small farmers.

“We are really ready to share our philosophy for protecting small farmers with Nigeria.

“An official from my country’s Ministry of Agriculture will be visiting Abuja soon to share our philosophy for protecting small farmers with Nigerians.

“In Brazil, there are laws that are made to protect small farmers. So, I feel that Nigeria should also protect such farmers,’’ she said.

Figueiredo said that Nigeria should not only continue to promote big farmers, whose agricultural products were always exported to the international market.

She said that the delegation was visiting to explore the possibility to explore the Nigerian market for the importation of agricultural equipment from Brazil.

The President of the Nigerian-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Emmanuel Ibru, said that there would continue to be synergy between Nigeria and Brazil.

Ibru, who said that there was a lot for Nigeria to learn from Brazil, also announced his organisation’s plan to soon organise another visit to Brazil.

He said that the chamber would continue to encourage and promote trade and knowledge transfer between Nigerians and Brazilians.

Trade relationship between Nigeria and Brazil dates back to 18th century. Nigeria and Brazil enjoy warm cultural and trade relationship. Many Afro-Brazilians trace their roots to Nigeria.

Brazil is the largest country in Latin America and Nigeria is the most populous nation in Africa. Both countries are key players in the economies of their regions. Brazil is a leading political and economic power in Latin America. Nigeria is equally the leading political and economic power in West Africa.

Nigeria is the second largest trade partner of Brazil in Sub-Saharan Africa and 11th in the world. Brazil is the third largest importer of Nigerian crude oil after USA and India. Nigeria balance of trade with Brazil is very favourable.

Brazil’s key industries are textiles, shoes, chemicals, cement, agriculture, motor vehicles and parts, other machineries and equipment. Major export products include aircraft, coffee, vehicles, soybean, sugar, rice, orange juice, iron ore, steel, textiles, footwear, electrical equipment, etc.

Brazil’s current account surpluses had continued to hit record levels, indicating that exports were growing strongly. Its income per head is now twelve times that of India and China.

Nigeria has a great deal to learn and tap from Brazilian experience. So come on board, let’s take advantage.

 (Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Brazil wants Nigeria to protect small farmers

— 27th November 2017

The Consul-General of Brazil in Lagos, Amb. Maria Figueiredo, on Monday announced her government’s plan to share its philosophy of protecting small farmers with Nigeria. Figueiredo made the announcement in Lagos at a Business Forum between a Brazilian Delegation, members of the Nigerian-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other Nigerian businessmen and women. The…

  • Wike lauds Dalung for commitment to Nigeria’s development

    — 27th November 2017

      From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom  Wike, has lauded the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, for his commitment to the development of a united Nigeria, irrespective of party  affiliation. Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Sports at the Government House Port Harcourt Monday, Governor Wike said the Minister…

  • Police nab 3 NANSmembers for murder

    — 27th November 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the death of one Magam Elvis of the University of Uyo during elections for coordinators of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NANS)  held at the Federal University Otuoke over the weekend. The police also confirmed that they have…

  • Court remands ex-Edo deputy Speaker’s sons for attempt to kill father

    — 27th November 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City Two sons of a former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Fred Omoigberai, have been remanded in prison custody by an Evbuoriaria Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Benin-City for allegedly threatening to kill their father and for other cultism-related charges. The charge sheet against the accused read,…

  • Taraba: Bashir Marafa quits PDP for APC

    — 27th November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Sen. Bashir Marafa of Taraba Central senatorial District, who lost the seat at the Supreme Court to the present Senator representing Taraba Central in the National Assembly to Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, has decamped from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State. While presenting…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share