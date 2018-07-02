The Sun

Mexico have been knocked out in the last-16 in Six consecutive World Cups – and never gone further than the quarter-finals.

El Tri face the Selecao in Samara hoping to finally lift “Quinto Partido”, the “Fifth Game” curse that has seen them lose SIX consecutive last-16 matches at World Cups.

Mexico have only twice reached the quarter-final stage, both times when they hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986.

Starting in 1994, Mexico have managed to get out of the group stage only to lose in the first knockout round.

The name comes from playing in four World Cup matches, but not reaching that elusive fifth.

Mexico captain Rafael Marquez told Goal before the tournament: “Do not have any doubt that this team is not thinking about the ‘Quinto Partido’ but rather in being champions. That is what motivates us.”