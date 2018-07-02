The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Brazil vs Mexico: El Tri bid to end ‘Quinto Partido’ World Cup curse
2nd July 2018 - Landlord goes berserk, kills tenant’s son with pestle
2nd July 2018 - Imo APC congress: Okorocha, Coalition know fate July 5
2nd July 2018 - Gov. Badaru mourns ex-Chair FCSC, Shuaibu Kazaure
2nd July 2018 - FG moves to finalise solid minerals export guidelines
2nd July 2018 - 91 die in 119 crashes in Ogun — FRSC
2nd July 2018 - 10 facts about LeBron James
2nd July 2018 - New Bauchi dep. gov. sworn in, vows to ensure re-election of Gov. Abubakar
2nd July 2018 - C’ River lawyers shut down courts, protest non-harmonisation of salary
2nd July 2018 - Fabinho pops to Sainsbury’s with wife as he prepares for his first training session
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Brazil vs Mexico: El Tri bid to end ‘Quinto Partido’ World Cup curse

Brazil vs Mexico: El Tri bid to end ‘Quinto Partido’ World Cup curse

— 2nd July 2018

The Sun

Mexico have been knocked out in the last-16 in Six consecutive World Cups – and never gone further than the quarter-finals.

El Tri face the Selecao in Samara hoping to finally lift “Quinto Partido”, the “Fifth Game” curse that has seen them lose SIX consecutive last-16 matches at World Cups.

Mexico have only twice reached the quarter-final stage, both times when they hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986.

Starting in 1994, Mexico have managed to get out of the group stage only to lose in the first knockout round.

The name comes from playing in four World Cup matches, but not reaching that elusive fifth.

Mexico captain Rafael Marquez told Goal before the tournament: “Do not have any doubt that this team is not thinking about the ‘Quinto Partido’ but rather in being champions. That is what motivates us.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LANDLORD

Landlord goes berserk, kills tenant’s son with pestle

— 2nd July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Police in Ogun State have arrested a landlord for allegedly hitting and killing his tenant’s four-year-old son with a pestle. The landlord, Sunday Omosule, and resident of No. 23, Adeoye Street, Oko Baale, Onipanu, Ota, was arrested, on Sunday, by the police, after he hit and killed the boy, Joseph Sunday…

  • OKOROCHA

    Imo APC congress: Okorocha, Coalition know fate July 5

    — 2nd July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri The Federal High Court, sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has set aside  July 5 to rule on the Suit on the Ward Congresses of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought before it by some aggrieved Ward chairmen of the party. Plaintiffs of the Suit in Suit…

  • KAZAURE

    Gov. Badaru mourns ex-Chair FCSC, Shuaibu Kazaure

    — 2nd July 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has mourned  the death of former Chairman Federal Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Shuaibu Kazaure, who died, on Monday, after a protracted illness. Governor Badaru said he received the sad news of the death of Alhaji Shuaibu with shock and described the deceased as an elder…

  • MINERALS

    FG moves to finalise solid minerals export guidelines

    — 2nd July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja In its efforts to diversify and create a robust and self-sufficient economy, the Federal Government is making moves to finalise a solid minerals export guidelines in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Customs, NEPC, CBN, NPA, and other stakeholders. Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, who stated…

  • FRSC

    91 die in 119 crashes in Ogun — FRSC

    — 2nd July 2018

    NAN The Ogun Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Monday that no fewer than 91 persons died in road crashes in Ogun in the first quarter of 2018. Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Clement Oladele, disclosed this in an interview, in Ota, Ogun State. Oladele said that during the same period…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share