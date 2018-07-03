The Sun News
Brazil vs. Belgium: Benteke teases five-time winners ahead of World Cup showdown

Brazil vs. Belgium: Benteke teases five-time winners ahead of World Cup showdown

— 3rd July 2018

ESPN

Just when it looked like Japan were nailed on to make it into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, a miraculous fight back from Belgium ensured it would be they who face Brazil in the last eight.

Having gone 2-0 down early in the second half, the Red Devils eventually fought back to parity before a 94th-minute winner from Nacer Chadli sent them through and the Blue Samurai tumbling out of the tournament.

Watching on at home, Belgian striker Christian Benteke seized the opportunity to poke a little fun at the Selecao, who saw their next opponents change a couple of times of the course of the evening.

Benteke illustrated the mood swing inside the Brazil camp using a couple of photos of Philippe Coutinho — one grinning to denote his team’s delight at playing Japan in the next round and one grimacing at the thought of facing Belgium,

Talk about tempting fate. Here’s hoping this doesn’t come back to Benteke in a few days’ time.

