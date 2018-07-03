Brazil sees off Mexico to reach quarters

Second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino have earned Brazil a 2-0 victory over Mexico in Monday’s World Cup last-16 tie in Samara.

After a goalless first half, Neymar soon gave Brazil the lead before substitute Firmino put the game out of Mexico’s reach during the closing stages.

Tite’s team progress through to the quarter-finals where they will face the winner’s of the tie between Belgium and Japan.